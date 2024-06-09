Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help following the death of a 63-year-old man, thought to have relatives in Doncaster.

North Yorkshire Police are looking for next of kin of Michael Golden who lived in York and died at his home on May 22.

A police spokesman said: "The circumstances of his death are not suspicious.

"The coroner is trying to trace any family members, or anyone that might know him and who his family are.