Police appeal launched after man goes missing from Doncaster city centre hotel

A police appeal has been launched after a Doncaster man went missing from a city centre hotel.

Police are trying to trace the man – named only as Andrew – and have asked members of the public for their help in tracking him down.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Andrew, 43 was last seen leaving the Mercure hotel on High Street in Doncaster town centre at 7.30pm on Saturday.

"We believe he was heading to Denaby.”

Andrew is described as being white, 6ft 2ins tall, of large build and last seen wearing a black puffa coat, a grey tracksuit and a grey hat. He also has facial tattoos and stubble, a police spokesman said.

The statement added: “Have you seen him? Please report any information to us through 101 or online. The incident number to quote is 1038 of 9 December.”