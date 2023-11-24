Police and council not responsible for closing down pubs on day of Jason "Big Red" Gaskin's funeral
Jason, aged 53, was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road, Balby, at 1am on October 29.
Despite the best efforts of the public and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hundreds of mourners, from across the UK, turned out on Tuesday to attend Big Red’s funeral at St Peter-in-Chains Church in Chequer Road, followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
And during that day many licensed premises closed their doors, including Biscuit Billy's, The Wheatley Hotel, Eden Arms, House Martin to name but a few.
We asked South Yorkshire Police if they were involved in the closures and a spokesman said: “In relation to the licensed premises, we were not involved in this and if they closed this was down to their own decision.”
A Doncaster Council spokesman added: “I’ve checked this with Licensing and we would not request or advise for pubs to close.”
The police investigating the murder confirmed yesterday that three suspects, a woman, aged 33, and two men aged 47 and 39, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.
If you have any details which could help officers with their enquiries please contact them on telephone number 101 or via their website.
