Poirot star Sir David Suchet stays at Doncaster hotel during Agatha Christie tour

It was certainly a whodunnit mystery for guests at a Doncaster hotel when they rubbed shoulders with one of Britain’s greatest actors.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:32 GMT
For Poirot star Sir David Suchet stopped at at the city’s Earl of Doncaster Hotel during a nationwide tour discussing Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective creation that he played on screen for nearly a quarter of a century.

The 77-year-old actor enjoyed a stay at the Bennetthorpe hotel as he travels around the country on his “Poirot and More: A Retrospective Tour.”

A hotel spokesman shared a photo of the star on Facebook and said: “We are thrilled to share that the legendary actor David Suchet graced our hotel with his presence over the weekend!

Sir David Suchet stayed at Doncaster's Art Deco Earl of Doncaster Hotel. (Photo: Earl of Doncaster).Sir David Suchet stayed at Doncaster's Art Deco Earl of Doncaster Hotel. (Photo: Earl of Doncaster).
Sir David Suchet stayed at Doncaster's Art Deco Earl of Doncaster Hotel. (Photo: Earl of Doncaster).

"It was an absolute pleasure to host him.

"Thank you for choosing The Earl for your stay, Mr. Suchet!”

International acclaim and recognition followed his performance as Agatha Christie's Poirot between1989 and 2013 for which he received a 1991 British Academy of Film and Television Arts nomination.

