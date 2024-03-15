Ploughing match goes ahead come rain or shine near Bawtry
The North Notts Ploughing Match is run by a committee comprising of a few like minded people who are interested in keeping the art of match ploughing alive.
Annually during February it hosts a vintage match, which is held to raise funds for the main match, which is traditionally held in September.
This year the match took place in March at Holly House Farm in Scaftworth.
The first vintage match was held a few years ago and had forty competitors bravely battling the weather conditions to take part in what was a successful day that led us to organise another event.
The organisers were privileged with over eighty participants coming to the second event, which was basked in some spring sunshine.