Plea to find owner after ring containing ashes found in Doncaster car park

A search has been launched to find the owner of a distinctive silver ring containing ashes after it was found in a Doncaster car park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who found the ring in the Lakeside area on Bonfire Night has contacted the Free Press in the hope of returning the jewellery to its rightful owner.

The item was found in the car park outside the Tenpin bowling alley and near to the Vue cinema on November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “It contains ashes and I would like to find its owner.”

The ring was found in a Doncaster car park on Bonfire Night.

Anyone who thinks that the ring may be theirs, should contact the Free Press with an accurate description of the jewellery and we will pass emails onto the woman who found the ring.