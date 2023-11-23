News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Plea to find owner after ring containing ashes found in Doncaster car park

A search has been launched to find the owner of a distinctive silver ring containing ashes after it was found in a Doncaster car park.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman who found the ring in the Lakeside area on Bonfire Night has contacted the Free Press in the hope of returning the jewellery to its rightful owner.

The item was found in the car park outside the Tenpin bowling alley and near to the Vue cinema on November 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “It contains ashes and I would like to find its owner.”

Most Popular
The ring was found in a Doncaster car park on Bonfire Night.The ring was found in a Doncaster car park on Bonfire Night.
The ring was found in a Doncaster car park on Bonfire Night.

Anyone who thinks that the ring may be theirs, should contact the Free Press with an accurate description of the jewellery and we will pass emails onto the woman who found the ring.

You can get in touch with the Free Press by dropping an email to darren.b[email protected], or alternatively contact us through our Facebook page with a private message with proof of ownership.

Related topics:DoncasterVueFacebook