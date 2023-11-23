Plea to find owner after ring containing ashes found in Doncaster car park
A woman who found the ring in the Lakeside area on Bonfire Night has contacted the Free Press in the hope of returning the jewellery to its rightful owner.
The item was found in the car park outside the Tenpin bowling alley and near to the Vue cinema on November 5.
She said: “It contains ashes and I would like to find its owner.”
Anyone who thinks that the ring may be theirs, should contact the Free Press with an accurate description of the jewellery and we will pass emails onto the woman who found the ring.
You can get in touch with the Free Press by dropping an email to darren.b[email protected], or alternatively contact us through our Facebook page with a private message with proof of ownership.