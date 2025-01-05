Players sought as preparations begin for annual Doncaster Legends football match

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
Players, sponsors and helpers are being sought as preparations get under way for the annual Doncaster Legends football match.

The fundraising game, which has been held for a number of years at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium, sees the club’s former stars join forces with members of the public for a fundraising game against a team made up of ex-players from another club, with previous opponents including Liverpool, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.

This year, organisers have a game against Manchester United, Manchester City or Sheffield United in their sights.

A spokesperson for organisers Evestrust, said: “Applications are currently open to previous fundraisers and Doncaster Rovers Football Club supporters and supporters of either Manchester team, City or United, as well as Sheff Utd.

Preparations are already under way for the annual Legends match.Preparations are already under way for the annual Legends match.
"This is while we finalise the 2025 opponent. Fans of teams not selected, will be saved for future events.”

“Have you ever dreamed of playing for either Doncaster Rovers or footballing Legends of the past? Well this summer, you could.”

Due to limited space, the following criteria are needed or beneficial to put you at the top of the list to play.

  • Ability to raise over and above £500
  • Do you have or know of a company or employer who would support or sponsor you, perhaps sponsor the event?
  • Would you have an outlet to sell tickets?
  • Could you be available for training sessions pre-event to help build team spirit
  • Do you have at minimum, a basic football ability

Ideally players should be over 30 but not essential

To register your interest email [email protected] and tell organisers why you’d like to be involved.

Applications close 26 January.

