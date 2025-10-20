Plaque unveiled in memory of much-loved Doncaster GP after shock death

A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a “beloved” Doncaster GP following his shock death earlier this year.

Dr Martyn Coleman, a senior GP at Wheatley’s Kingthorne Group Practice, died in May, prompting a wave of tributes.

One of the city’s longest serving doctors, Dr Coleman worked at the practice for nearly 40 years.

The plaque has now been installed outside the surgery at the junction of King’s Road and Thorne Road and follows a book of condolence following his passing.

Dr Coleman first arrived at the surgery in 1987.

The 66-year-old was also a keen sports fan and was club doctor for Doncaster Rugby League Club and was also involved with Doncaster Rovers over the years.

Patients paid tribute to Dr Coleman following the announcement of his death.

One said: “What a terrible shock - I have known Martyn since he joined the practice, always cheerful and lifted your spirit when you saw him - condolences to his family. R.I.P.”

Another said: “Oh no, a larger than life character and such a good doctor, he’ll be sadly missed, sincere sympathy to his family and work colleagues.

Another shared: “OMG what a shock, he's been my doctor ever since he came to the practice some 43 years plus - we were getting old together.”

"They say only the good go young R.I P. Doctor Coleman. You'll always be remembered . Sending my condolences to all his family.”

The practice was first establised in 1919 by Dr Arthur Huckett after WW1 and now has more than 11,500 patients.