The Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) managed venue has positioned the honorary plaque alongside an existing marble plaque in the main reception, which commemorates the start of construction of the building in the 1980s.

The new plaque reads: “To commemorate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“In June 2022, Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.”

Andrew Burden at the Dome with the new plague

It comes as DCLT prepares for a week-long celebration of Jubilee activities. There will be bunting and British decorations across its venues and The Dome hosts a ‘Big Jubilee Day Out’ on Friday, June 3.

The celebration, from 10am to 4pm, will feature a ‘best of British’ disco at Ice Caps and the chance to dress up like royalty for some Jubilee-inspired photos.

A Jubilee beacon will also be lit at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre and The Old Brewhouse, housed in an historic brewery at Cusworth Hall, is brewing a limited-edition ale to mark the occasion.

Andrew Burden, chair of Trustees at DCLT, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is an amazing achievement and we feel this plaque commemorating her 70 years of service is an appropriate tribute.

“We will be celebrating this significant milestone across our venues and hope to welcome as many people as possible to share this historic moment.”

For more information on DCLT and its extensive leisure offering, visit: www.dclt.co.uk