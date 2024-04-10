Plant loving father and son team up to restore nursery near Doncaster to its former glory
Dean Charlton has recently moved back to Hooton Roberts, between Doncaster and Rotherham, to set up his my own nursery alongside dad Glenn.
Named Hooton's Walled Nursery, the business opened on March 20 but will enjoy an official opening on May 6 when the mayor of Rotherham and a troop of Morris dancers will be in attendance.
He said: “Nurseries like this are disappearing quickly because it’s cheaper to buy plants from supermarkets now and horticultural skills are being lost.
"By keeping the site as a growing nursery, as it has been for the last 30 years, a legacy can be continued growing garden worthy plants propagated on site.”
Previously known as Manor Gardens Nursery, the pair are working together to restore the four-acre walled garden back to its former glory.
Dean trained and worked at Great Dixter in East Sussex for six years.
With the knowledge and expertise he has learnt there he has now returned north and set up shop.
Working with his dad Glenn Charlton, which has always been his dream, they intend to create a horticultural hub in the heart of the village.
The four acre walled garden dates back to the 1700’s and has huge connections with the former Manor House, now the Earl of Strafford pub, providing vegetables as a kitchen walled garden.
With archived documents going back to the 1700’s the walled site is steeped in history.
They will grow the majority of the plants themselves onsite as a traditional nursery, offering peat free and a good quality diverse range of perennials and plant range that you may not be able to find in the garden centres.
He said: “No shop, no tearoom, just plants.
“With so many plant nurseries closing throughout the country, it’s vital we keep these skills and knowledge alive.
“People are ‘hungry for locally grown plants’ and like many other home products, questioning the origin of where they come from.
Address: Hooton's Walled Nursery, Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts, Rotherham, S65 4PF
Website: www.hootonswallednursery.co.uk
Facebook: Hooton's walled nursery
Instagram: @Hootons_walled_Nursery
