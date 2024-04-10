Plant loving father and son team up to restore nursery near Doncaster to its former glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean Charlton has recently moved back to Hooton Roberts, between Doncaster and Rotherham, to set up his my own nursery alongside dad Glenn.

Named Hooton's Walled Nursery, the business opened on March 20 but will enjoy an official opening on May 6 when the mayor of Rotherham and a troop of Morris dancers will be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Nurseries like this are disappearing quickly because it’s cheaper to buy plants from supermarkets now and horticultural skills are being lost.

Dean and Glenn Charlton have teamed up to run the new nursery.

"By keeping the site as a growing nursery, as it has been for the last 30 years, a legacy can be continued growing garden worthy plants propagated on site.”

Previously known as Manor Gardens Nursery, the pair are working together to restore the four-acre walled garden back to its former glory.

Dean trained and worked at Great Dixter in East Sussex for six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the knowledge and expertise he has learnt there he has now returned north and set up shop.

The pair want to restore the walled garden from the 1700s to its former glory.

Working with his dad Glenn Charlton, which has always been his dream, they intend to create a horticultural hub in the heart of the village.

The four acre walled garden dates back to the 1700’s and has huge connections with the former Manor House, now the Earl of Strafford pub, providing vegetables as a kitchen walled garden.

With archived documents going back to the 1700’s the walled site is steeped in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will grow the majority of the plants themselves onsite as a traditional nursery, offering peat free and a good quality diverse range of perennials and plant range that you may not be able to find in the garden centres.

He said: “No shop, no tearoom, just plants.

“With so many plant nurseries closing throughout the country, it’s vital we keep these skills and knowledge alive.

“People are ‘hungry for locally grown plants’ and like many other home products, questioning the origin of where they come from.

Address: Hooton's Walled Nursery, Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts, Rotherham, S65 4PF

Facebook: Hooton's walled nursery