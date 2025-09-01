Plans to extend Doncaster horse auctioneer Goffs thrown out after community outcry

Proposals to extend the premises of a horse auctioneer alongside Doncaster Racecourse have been refused after a community outcry.

Auction firm Goffs, which has a salesroom and stables on Leger Way, wanted to extend the current premises further along the Straight Mile alongside Sandall Beat Road.

But City of Doncaster Council has refused the scheme, saying it would takeover essential green space in the city.

In a planning decision notice, an authority spokesperson said: “The proposed development would result in the loss of a substantial area of designated public open space which provides an important function as informal recreational land for the local community, and this loss has not been sufficiently justified.

"The economic benefits to an established local business, and the wider local economy, arising from the development and the social benefits arising from the financial contribution towards local community facilities do not outweigh the harm arising from the loss of the open space.”

In 2023, upset residents came together to condemn the plans – with locals saying the scheme would block out views across the Racecourse and be built on common land used by dog walkers, young footballers and cyclists.

The firm, which sells thousands of horses each year through regular auctions, wanted to extend its stable and auction house building.

In a letter sent to nearby residents on behalf of Goffs and seen by the Free Press, a spokesman said: “As part of future investment proposals for the site and to meet existing and future operational requirements, Goffs proposes to extend its sales complex to the east, between the existing complex and Sandall Beat Playing Fields, to create a fenced enclosure that can be used for additional stabling facilities.

"At present, Goffs does not have the required number of stables to cater for the number of horses on sales days. This means that horses are moved between the sales complex and Doncaster Racecourse several times each day.”

Upset residents said the plan would have seen the size of Goffs’ premises nearly double in size and one added: “This will mean that virtually all the view of the Racecourse, woods and golf course will disappear from view from Leger Way and beyond.

"The public will lose their right to use this land for walking, walking their dogs, playing with their children and football.This land is public space.”

Goffs was created in 2007 following a merger between the firm and Doncaster Bloodstock Sales, which was formerly based at the junction of Carr House Road and Bennetthorpe.