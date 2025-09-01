Plans to convert Doncaster baths into spa hotel refused despite £453,000 funding

Plans to convert a Grade II listed swimming baths in the heart of Doncaster city centre into a hotel, spa and restaurant have been thrown out – despite the council receiving £453,000 towards the project.

City of Doncaster Council decided that the developer's proposal could cause harm to the heritage of St James' Baths, which was built in 1932 and includes a rare example of inter-war Turkish and Russian baths.

The swimming pool in Waterdale was run by the authority until its closure in 2013 and the building remains in its ownership.

More than £453,000 in Levelling Up funding has already been spent on the project.

Planning documents stated that there was "no justification" for the applicant's wish to build new apartments on the site.

The developer, Luke Holdings Ltd, applied to turn the baths into a mixed-use facility with aparthotel accommodation, cafe/restaurant, bar and spa. The pool would return to use but would be reduced in size.

The scheme also included the demolition of rear extensions and the erection of a five-storey building containing 30 apartments.

The council had agreed to sell the site if planning permission was secured, and used Levelling Up money to repair the roof.

Planning documents stated that further funding for maintenance would have been available, but the applicant did not provide more details of the costings for restoration work and the rest of the government grant was later reallocated.

The planning officers' report stated that the building was still classed as a community facility because of its previous use as public baths, and the developer justified its loss by stating that users of the spa could access the pool and that there would be public access to the cafe. The scheme was judged not to provide any affordable housing benefits.

The report continued: "The application has been considered for almost two years with repeated requests to provide detailed costings of the required works to the listed building, to enable the council to establish if the harm caused by the erection of 30 apartments to the rear of the listed building is outweighed by the public benefits from restoring the listed building."

The planners also pointed out that the large new building did not demonstrate a "sensitive approach" to the listed baths, and there were concerns about the viability of the restoration work needed.

The report concluded: "Whilst every effort has been given to enable this development to be viewed in a positive way to ensure the preservation of a Grade II listed building, this proposal is not considered to achieve this in an appropriate way.

"The submission does not robustly justify the need for a 30-apartment block to the rear of the listed building."

Work to restore the building first got under way in 2023.

The Grade II listed building was shut after major structural faults deemed the building unsafe – with question marks about its future.

In 2018, it suffered a roof collapse and interim repairs had to be made at the cost to the council for a flat roof over the Turkish baths.

In its earlier years, the pool was covered with a sprung maple floor enabling the hall to hold about 1,500 people, with The Beatles playing a gig there in the 1960s.

It also included Turkish baths in the basement with mosaic floor and wall tiling and a drinking fountain. The original baths remain largely as they were when built over 80 years ago.