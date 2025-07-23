Plans to build 120 properties with a play area to be discussed by council

Plans to build 120 properties with a play area are set to be discussed later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Extraordinary Meeting of the full Epworth Town Council will be held on Monday, July 28, at 7pm, in the Main Hall of the Imperial Hall, Chapel Street, Epworth, to discuss PA/2025/748.

The applicant is S & M Hewsonn and the proposal is for outline planning permission to erect 120 dwellings with means of access and layout, including public open space incorporating new green infrastructure, SUDs features, local play area and biodiversity enhancements, whilst other matters are reserved for subsequent consideration, on land north of Newlands Lane, Epworth.

For more details visit https://apps.northlincs.gov.uk/application/pa-2025-748