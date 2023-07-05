Plans for rural leisure centre in Auckley approved while site is under Environment Agency investigation

Last week, Doncaster Council’s planning committee approved an application for a rural leisure centre on land south of Hayfield Lane, Auckley, DN9 3NP.

The facility will include features such as a man-made lake for swimming and physical activity, a trim trail, tennis courts and a cafe.

Seven log cabins with hot tub facilities will be included for residential stays as well as camping and caravan pitches.

Artist's impression of Auckley rural leisure centre

It will become the first facility of its kind in Doncaster.

The proposal was brought to the planning committee due to concerns from residents and councillors as well as investigation into its environmental safety.

Since the application was first lodged in 2020, the land owner has begun presumptively building the site’s access route.

Asphalt and tarmac chippings are also currently being stored on the site.

This has sparked concerns from residents and Coun Steve Cox, who attemped to visit the site.

He was told by land owners that he would be prosecuted if attempting to visit again.

The Environment Agency subsequently launched an investigation into the site to ensure that the materials being stored are not an environmental risk.

This investigation is still ongoing despite the council’s planning approval.

Speaking in opposition of the application, Coun Cox told members that the investigation should be concluded before such development is allowed.

Seven letters of objection were received in total, for the reasons above as well as concerns over traffic on nearby roads and the loss of agricultural land.

Auckley Parish Council was among the objectors, also highlighting potential issues with drainage due to the site’s hot tubs, and that the proposed disabled parking bays did not meet standards.

Seven letters of support were also received however, for reasons including the opportunity for outdoor activities, health and well-being benefits and bringing tourism.

Coun Gary Stapleton attempted a motion to postpone the application to allow councillors to visit for a clearer understanding of several concerns.