Plans for an office and retail block in a Doncaster suburb have been approved by councillors.

Doncaster Council’s planning committee voted to approve plans for an office building on Herten Way in Lakeside.

The building will contain three retail units on the ground floor with three floors of office space above.

While the area is currently greenfield, it is marked for development in the council’s Local Plan and lies between retail and leisure parks.

Digital rendering of the outside of the proposed Lakeside building.

Developer Zuka Ltd will provide a financial contribution to allow for biodiversity net gain off-site, as it cannot be fully achieved on the development.

Some 24 households objected to the plans during three rounds of consultation, leading to changes such as a reduction in the size of the building and removal of residential apartments.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the application, with coun. Gary Stapleton commending its potential to bring small business enterprise to Doncaster.