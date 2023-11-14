News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Plans for retail and office building in Lakeside set to be approved

Plans for an office and commercial building in a Doncaster suburb are set to be approved by councillors this week.
By Shannon Mower
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday (14 October) Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote whether to approve an application for an office and commercial building in Lakeside.

If approved, the building on Herten Way will contain three commercial units on the ground floor with three floors of office space above.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the site is currently greenfield, it is marked for development in Doncaster’s Local Plan and sits within Lakeside’s established leisure park.

Most Popular
Digital rendering of the outside of the proposed Lakeside building.Digital rendering of the outside of the proposed Lakeside building.
Digital rendering of the outside of the proposed Lakeside building.

On-site parking will be constructed, although the nearby car park will also be utilised.

Applicant Zuka Ltd will provide a financial contribution to Doncaster Council to allow for biodiversity net gain to be achieved in an off-site location.

24 households objected to the plans during three rounds of consultation, leading to changes such as a reduction in the size of the building and removal of residential apartments.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster CouncilLocal Plan