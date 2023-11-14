Plans for retail and office building in Lakeside set to be approved
On Tuesday (14 October) Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote whether to approve an application for an office and commercial building in Lakeside.
If approved, the building on Herten Way will contain three commercial units on the ground floor with three floors of office space above.
While the site is currently greenfield, it is marked for development in Doncaster’s Local Plan and sits within Lakeside’s established leisure park.
On-site parking will be constructed, although the nearby car park will also be utilised.
Applicant Zuka Ltd will provide a financial contribution to Doncaster Council to allow for biodiversity net gain to be achieved in an off-site location.
24 households objected to the plans during three rounds of consultation, leading to changes such as a reduction in the size of the building and removal of residential apartments.