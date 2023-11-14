Plans for an office and commercial building in a Doncaster suburb are set to be approved by councillors this week.

On Tuesday (14 October) Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote whether to approve an application for an office and commercial building in Lakeside.

If approved, the building on Herten Way will contain three commercial units on the ground floor with three floors of office space above.

While the site is currently greenfield, it is marked for development in Doncaster’s Local Plan and sits within Lakeside’s established leisure park.

On-site parking will be constructed, although the nearby car park will also be utilised.

Applicant Zuka Ltd will provide a financial contribution to Doncaster Council to allow for biodiversity net gain to be achieved in an off-site location.