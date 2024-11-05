Plans for future of Doncaster's Grand Theatre announced as new owners revealed

The new owners of Doncaster’s historic Grand Theatre have been revealed – with bosses saying the crumbling building is a “fabulous jewel in the crown” – which “deserves to be enjoyed” by the city’s people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II listed theatre, which has been redundant and slowly falling into disrepair after closing as a bingo hall in 1995, was snapped up for £77,000 at auction earlier this year.

The new owners of the building, which dates from 1899, are property development and regeneration firm Mossmans, run by businessman Usman Amin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little is known at this stage about the plans for the theatre, which adjoins Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre, but under a section entitled “upcoming projects” on the firm’s website, a statement reads: “The Grand Doncaster is a fabulous landmark and jewel in the crown for Doncaster city.

The new owners of Doncaster's Grand Theatre have been announced.

"A remarkable building as stunning as The Grand deserves to be enjoyed by the people of Doncaster and beyond.

"We are working tirelessly to bring these remarkable buildings back to life and to be enjoyed by the local community and tourists alike.”

The theatre was was sold in July with no reserve after a series of bids were invited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building has lain empty for almost 30 years and has been the subject of a long-runnning campaign for its preservation, with The Friends of Grand Theatre calling for the venue to be returned to a working theatre.

Auctioneer James Vandenbrook said he hoped the sale would be "the catalyst for a positive new future for this much-loved Victorian icon".

In 2021, campaigners bidding to bring the theatre back into use as a performance venue commissioned a feasibility study which found that urgent repair work was necessary and that for future use it would have to operate at a greatly reduced capacity from the original 900 seats during its heyday.

Earlier this year the building was included on the annual Theatres at Risk Register compiled by the Theatres Trust body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Theatres Trust said: “Things are at a very early stage but the new owner has been engaging with the key stakeholders, such as the council and the Friends of Doncaster Grand group. Theatres Trust will be continuing to work with them, but it is too early to say anything more yet.”