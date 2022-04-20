Planning permission granted for hundreds of new homes in Doncaster

Planning permission has been granted for 333 new homes, aimed at first-time buyers and young families in Doncaster.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 11:54 am

The development, known as Danum Glade, will be located in Warmsworth and prices are expected to start at £144,000 for a two-bedroom house.

Bryan Simpson, Divisional Managing Director of Yorkshire and the Midlands at Gleeson Homes, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring that the housing market better serves young first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes making homeownership a reality.”

Gleeson Homes has got planning permission for 333 new homes in Doncaster

Gleeson Homes, a housebuilder based in Sheffield, will be aiming to have the first residents move into the new builds by the summer of 2023.

Mr Simpson said: “We are looking forward to working with the local community and we will be looking to employ a workforce that comprises of local labour, including apprentices, and contractors.”

Further to using a local workforce, Gleeson intends to make a £153,000 contribution towards off-site affordable housing.

