The development, known as Danum Glade, will be located in Warmsworth and prices are expected to start at £144,000 for a two-bedroom house.
Bryan Simpson, Divisional Managing Director of Yorkshire and the Midlands at Gleeson Homes, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring that the housing market better serves young first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes making homeownership a reality.”
Gleeson Homes, a housebuilder based in Sheffield, will be aiming to have the first residents move into the new builds by the summer of 2023.
Mr Simpson said: “We are looking forward to working with the local community and we will be looking to employ a workforce that comprises of local labour, including apprentices, and contractors.”
Further to using a local workforce, Gleeson intends to make a £153,000 contribution towards off-site affordable housing.