The development, known as Danum Glade, will be located in Warmsworth and prices are expected to start at £144,000 for a two-bedroom house.

Bryan Simpson, Divisional Managing Director of Yorkshire and the Midlands at Gleeson Homes, said: “We are dedicated to ensuring that the housing market better serves young first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes making homeownership a reality.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gleeson Homes has got planning permission for 333 new homes in Doncaster

Gleeson Homes, a housebuilder based in Sheffield, will be aiming to have the first residents move into the new builds by the summer of 2023.

Mr Simpson said: “We are looking forward to working with the local community and we will be looking to employ a workforce that comprises of local labour, including apprentices, and contractors.”