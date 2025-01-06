Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pioneering operator Hull Trains is making history as the company is offering direct connections to London King’s Cross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additional services from Goole are part of a revised timetable operating until Sunday, January 12, while upgrade works take place elsewhere on the network.

The change is part of Hull Trains' continued commitment to providing flexible, customer-focused travel across the East Coast Main Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning operator typically serves communities including Beverley, Hull, Retford, Grantham, and London. This temporary adjustment will allow Goole customers to enjoy the renowned Hull Trains service.

Pioneering operator Hull Trains is making history as the company is offering direct connections to London King’s Cross.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Hull Trains, said: “We’re pleased to include Goole in our timetable this January, enabling more people to have access to our Hull Trains direct services during a period of infrastructure upgrades.

"Our team is committed to supporting our communities so we are looking forward to welcoming some first time customers onboard.”

The additional stops at Goole mark a strong start to 2025 for Hull Trains, following a successful 2024 in which the operator celebrated serving 1.5 million customers throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Trains has established an outstanding reputation for its strong partnerships with the communities it serves, from supporting local festivals and events, to offering unique onboard experiences.

The inclusion of Goole further underscores the operator’s ongoing commitment to making rail travel accessible and enjoyable for all.