Pioneering Doncaster school to feature in new BBC television documentary

Crews from multi award winning TV company Tern TV, spent several days at XP Doncaster last summer along with presenter Darren McGarvey, who won the Orwell prize for his book ‘Poverty Safari’.

The filming at XP Doncaster was for the second of three documentaries, which in order focus on Justice, Education and Health, titled: Darren McGarvey: The State We’re In.

It will be shown at 9pm on March 7.

Cameras were allowed inside Doncaster's XP School.

Claira Salter, Principal of XP Doncaster commented: “We love to share what we do across the XP Trust, welcoming over a thousand visitors and delegates from all over the world in the last year alone.

"So, when we were approached by Tern TV to take part in the education documentary presented by Darren, it was a real opportunity to engage with an even wider audience here and for our students to participate in the process of interviewing and film making.

“We are looking forward to seeing all three programmes and are delighted that the spotlight will also be on Doncaster and the communities and partners we are proud to work with.”

All episodes are available on BBC i-player now and the Education documentary will be broadcast on Thursday 7 March at 9pm on BBC Two.

The school, near to Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium, has won plaudits from across the education industry for its pioneering approach to learning.