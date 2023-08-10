Pioneering Doncaster "pint and paint" pub art workshop wins prestigious prize

Rebecca set up Pub Painting in 2020 with David Sanchez, hosting art classes and teaching people how to paint in the city’s pubs.

The scheme has now spread out across Yorkshire, earning Rebecca the Art Workshop provider of the year award at the Yorkshire Prestige Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We originally started our events in Doncaster and now run them all over Yorkshire and further afield.

Rebecca Wright launched her pub painting classes in 2020.

“I wanted to share my passion for painting with the local community. Since then, the Pub Painting team has run more than 100 step-by-step workshops in bars, cafes and venues all over Yorkshire."

Events are held in York, Sheffield, Chesterfield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Leeds.

She said: “At Pub Painting, we want to put the fun back into art classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even if you have trouble drawing a straight line with a ruler, pub painting caters for all levels.

"You will create your own masterpiece in a step-by-step method with one of our talented artists.”

Chosen by a panel of judges following public nominations, the awards recognise and celebrate local businesses across the region.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who continues to support us, we feel honoured and so proud I can’t wait to welcome even more of you to our classes to join the pub painting family, book to experience creativity and a night to remember.”