News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

Pioneering Doncaster "pint and paint" pub art workshop wins prestigious prize

A pioneering Doncaster artist who has taken her painting to the pub has been honoured with a prestigious prize.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST

Rebecca set up Pub Painting in 2020 with David Sanchez, hosting art classes and teaching people how to paint in the city’s pubs.

The scheme has now spread out across Yorkshire, earning Rebecca the Art Workshop provider of the year award at the Yorkshire Prestige Awards 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We originally started our events in Doncaster and now run them all over Yorkshire and further afield.

Rebecca Wright launched her pub painting classes in 2020.Rebecca Wright launched her pub painting classes in 2020.
Rebecca Wright launched her pub painting classes in 2020.
Most Popular

“I wanted to share my passion for painting with the local community. Since then, the Pub Painting team has run more than 100 step-by-step workshops in bars, cafes and venues all over Yorkshire."

Events are held in York, Sheffield, Chesterfield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Leeds.

She said: “At Pub Painting, we want to put the fun back into art classes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Even if you have trouble drawing a straight line with a ruler, pub painting caters for all levels.

"You will create your own masterpiece in a step-by-step method with one of our talented artists.”

Chosen by a panel of judges following public nominations, the awards recognise and celebrate local businesses across the region.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who continues to support us, we feel honoured and so proud I can’t wait to welcome even more of you to our classes to join the pub painting family, book to experience creativity and a night to remember.”

For more details of classes, visit www.pubpainting.co.uk or on social media @pubpaintinguk

Related topics:DoncasterYorkshireYorkSheffieldLeedsRotherham