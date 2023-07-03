Pictures: UB40 and Clean Bandit thrill crowds with huge Doncaster Racecourse concerts
The reggae-pop favourites and the UK chart stars played to packed crowds at Town Moor over the weekend, delivering hit packed sets to keep the crowds entertained post racing.
A Doncaster Racecourse spokesman, making a nod to one of Clean Bandit’s hits said: “You rocked it, Clean Bandit – there’s no place we’d rather be!”
Meanwhile, UB40 rolled back the years with a set packed with hits including Kingston Town, Red, Red Wine and I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.
See if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.
Photos: Robin Burns