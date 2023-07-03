News you can trust since 1925
Pictures: UB40 and Clean Bandit thrill crowds with huge Doncaster Racecourse concerts

Music lovers in Doncaster were given a double bill of pop favourites as UB40 and Clean Bandit thrilled crowds at Doncaster Racecourse with two spectacular shows.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

The reggae-pop favourites and the UK chart stars played to packed crowds at Town Moor over the weekend, delivering hit packed sets to keep the crowds entertained post racing.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesman, making a nod to one of Clean Bandit’s hits said: “You rocked it, Clean Bandit – there’s no place we’d rather be!”

Meanwhile, UB40 rolled back the years with a set packed with hits including Kingston Town, Red, Red Wine and I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.

See if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.

Photos: Robin Burns

Clean Bandit performing at Doncaster Racecourse.

Clean Bandit performing at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Robin Burns

Clean Bandit at Doncaster Racecourse.

Clean Bandit at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Robin Burns

UB40 at Doncaster Racecourse.

UB40 at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Robin Burns

UB40 at Doncaster Racecourse.

UB40 at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Robin Burns

