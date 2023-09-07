Captain Ameria, Chewbacca and Spiderman were among the superheroes who visited Mexborough over the recent bank holiday weekend.

Donna Bennett, Acting Chair of Mexborough Events Committee inclusive (MECi) said "This was a fantastic family event enjoyed by hundreds over the bank holiday weekend.

"The weather was kind to us and it was great to see so many children with happy faces and to see the town so busy."

Councillor Sean Gibbons of Mexborough First said: "Super Hero Day in Mexborough has been a regular annual event since 2017 and it was great to see the fab Sentinel Squad in town again.

"Another great family event organised by MECi with special thanks to Donna Bennett and Matt Fearn (Captain America!) for their tireless efforts pulling this event together so quickly."

A 'Dress as your Favourite Superhero' competition was held for children attending and the deserving winner was Spider-Man.

1 . May the force be with you Star Wars characters made an appearance Photo: sub Photo Sales

2 . Colourful The weekend involved face painting fun Photo: sub Photo Sales

3 . Chewy Chewbacca watches over the crowd Photo: sub Photo Sales