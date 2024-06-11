The vent was arranged thanks to Colin Blythe and his team at the Royal British Legion Mexborough Swinton and Kilnhurst Branch, and Margaret, Bill and Julia from Mexborough & District Heritage Society, and took placeat Mexborough War Memorial.

Councillor Sean Gibbons joined the event and said a few words at the end.

“It was a huge honour to attend this historic commemoration to remember those who gave their tomorrow for our today, 80 years on.

"Thank you to everyone who attended especially to children and staff at New Pastures Primary - Lower School for their attendance and fab creative D-Day memorial wreath.

"It is important that we always 'Remember Them' and hope that the younger generation continue with these very important commemorations in the future."