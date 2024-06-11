The cenotaph.The cenotaph.
The cenotaph.

Picture gallery: D-Day 80 commemorated by the residents of Mexborough

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:17 BST
The residents of Mexborough commemorated the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings with a special service last week.

The vent was arranged thanks to Colin Blythe and his team at the Royal British Legion Mexborough Swinton and Kilnhurst Branch, and Margaret, Bill and Julia from Mexborough & District Heritage Society, and took placeat Mexborough War Memorial.

Councillor Sean Gibbons joined the event and said a few words at the end.

“It was a huge honour to attend this historic commemoration to remember those who gave their tomorrow for our today, 80 years on.

"Thank you to everyone who attended especially to children and staff at New Pastures Primary - Lower School for their attendance and fab creative D-Day memorial wreath.

"It is important that we always 'Remember Them' and hope that the younger generation continue with these very important commemorations in the future."

Thanks were given to Julie Afsar and the team at Montagu Hall Care Home for sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks afterwards and informal discussions remembering what went on 80 years ago.

A commemorative bench.

1. D Day 80

A commemorative bench. Photo: Sub

Photo Sales
Residents and dignitaries gathered.

2. D Day 80

Residents and dignitaries gathered. Photo: Sub

Photo Sales

3.

Photo Sales
A poppy wreath.

4. D Day 80

A poppy wreath. Photo: Sub

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MexboroughRoyal British Legion