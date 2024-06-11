Picture gallery: Annual Doncaster Rovers Legends game raises more than £100,000

The yearly Legends match, held at the Eco Power Stadium, saw ex-Doncaster Rovers favourites go head to head with a string of former Liverpool stars in front of a bumper crowd.

Former Rovers stars including James Coppinger, Jason Price and Paul Green lined up against the likes of Emile Heskey, Stan Collymore as well as supporters of both teams for the game which drew in a final total of £107,192.

Doncaster edged the game, chalking up a 5-4 victory in the game which collects cash for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust charity.

The organisation helps dreams come true for cancer patients and their families and you can find out more about its work and how to get involved HERE

A spokesperson said: “We always want our Legends event to honour our fundraisers, to acknowledge our footballing legends, to be an enjoyable and interactive family experience, to embrace everything that is great about being a football fan and raise a fantastic amount of money to help Doncaster people suffering the impacts of cancer.

“I hope we ticked some of those boxes.

“In terms of thank yous, we’ll try to get round them all, but they are endless – our remarkable fundraisers, the 90 volunteers, the 13 talented photographers, the 50+ sponsors, the near 6000 people who bought tickets, our mascots, our ball boys, Doncaster Rovers and their staff and Play with a Legend.

“You all make this day a reality, you make it special and you make it a success. Thank you.”

“We cannot thank everybody enough. The funds you helped us raise, will go on benefit Doncaster families and allow us to make a real a difference.”

Here’s a selection of photos from Saturday’s game.

Photos courtesy of Bryan Pye Photography. More of his photos from the game are available at his website HERE

1 . Doncaster Rovers Legends game The Liverpool team, made up of former players and fans. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Doncaster Rovers Legends game The Doncaster Rovers team ahead of the game. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Doncaster Rovers Legends game The Eco Power was packed out for Saturday's match. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Doncaster Rovers Legends game Former England and Liverpool star Emile Heskey was among those taking part. Photo: National World Photo Sales