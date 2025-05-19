Photo gallery: Huge and colourful Sikh parade takes place in Doncaster

The annual Nagar Kirtan parade is a religious procession that brings the community together to sing hymns, celebrate faith, and promote peace and unity.

It is part of celebrating Vaisakhi, a major Sikh festival that marks the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh warrior community, in 1699.

The event featured colourful traditional clothing, spiritual music, sword displays, and even free food in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson and Doncaster Town ward councillor Majid Khan were among those in attendance.

