The colourful parade marks the Sikh celebration of Vaisakhi.placeholder image
The colourful parade marks the Sikh celebration of Vaisakhi.

Photo gallery: Huge and colourful Sikh parade takes place in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 19th May 2025, 10:45 BST
A huge and colourful parade has been held in Doncaster city centre by the area’s Sikh community.

The annual Nagar Kirtan parade is a religious procession that brings the community together to sing hymns, celebrate faith, and promote peace and unity.

It is part of celebrating Vaisakhi, a major Sikh festival that marks the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh warrior community, in 1699.

The event featured colourful traditional clothing, spiritual music, sword displays, and even free food in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson and Doncaster Town ward councillor Majid Khan were among those in attendance.

The parade marched through the centre of Doncaster.

1. Doncaster Vaisakhi and Nagar Kirtan Parade

The parade marched through the centre of Doncaster. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Doncaster MP Sally Jameson and councillor Majid Khan were among those joining the parade.

2. Doncaster Vaisakhi and Nagar Kirtan Parade

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson and councillor Majid Khan were among those joining the parade. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The parade took place in the city centre at the weekend.

3. Doncaster Vaisakhi and Nagar Kirtan Parade

The parade took place in the city centre at the weekend. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Members of the Doncaster Sikh community gathered for the annual procession.

4. Doncaster Nagar Kirtan and Vaisakhi parade

Members of the Doncaster Sikh community gathered for the annual procession. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Related topics:DoncasterMajid Khan
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice