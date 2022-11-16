Photo exhibition shines spotlight on hopes and aspirations of Doncaster villagers

The Shaping Stainforth display captured the residents of the former mining community on camera, looking at how they view their surroundings and how they would like to see the area in the future.

Photographer Les Monaghan undertook the Invisible Vox Pops campaign and said: “It's a story about listening, sharing and responding to need in Stainforth.

Funded by Shaping Places for Healthy Lives, Shaping Stainforth is a three year initiative that has just celebrated its first anniversary.

The Shaping Stainforth Invisible Vox Pops exhibition captures the thoughts of Stainforth residents. (Photo: Les Monaghan).

Shaping Stainforth’s long-term vision for Stainforth is a place that will support good mental health for generations to come, building a community where the wider determinants of mental health are enhanced to support local residents.

A celebration event took place last month at Stainforth Resource.

Added Les: “Events over the past year were shared with partners and residents and the event offered a perfect opportunity to gain residents voice to inform next year plans.”

Les also shared pictures from his photo exhibition of Stainforth residents, capturing stories of individuals' feelings and thoughts on the community.

Plans for the photo exhibition are to stay and be owned by Stainforth residents, engaging with schools and community venues to host exhibitions for periods of time.