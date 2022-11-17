Construction has began on Cleveland Street and Wood Street as part of Doncaster Council’s Quality Streets project.

The project aims to make the centre more attractive to visitors and easier to travel around.

This phase will bring about improvements including:

A bi-directional cycle lane between the train station and the Civic and Cultural Quarter. Wider pavements and improved paving. Improved bus stops with real time information points. Introduction of one-way elements in some areas. Improvements to the highway. Improved green spaces.

The work is due to take thirteen months and reach completion in Winter 2023.

Phase one of the project saw improvements to St Sepulchre, Duke Street, Hall Gate and Silver Street.

Regeneration included features such as widened pavements and one way systems in some areas, improved paving, specialist lighting for events and improved CCTV.

Coun Joe Blackham, Cabinet member for Highways, Infrastructure and Enforcement at Doncaster Council, said: “I want to thank everybody for their work and patience during phase one of the Quality Streets programme.

“Some of the work to the area has included a resurfaced carriageway as well as the installation of new planting and paving.

“It has been fantastic to see how the area now looks and I look forward to seeing the progress that will be made on Cleveland and Wood Street.