Petitition calls for fair funding for vital bus services in South Yorkshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just days after its launch, the petition has been signed by almost 800 people.
In the last two years other regions have received around £30 per person from central government to maintain their bus services. South Yorkshire has only been given £4.50 per
person.
BBSY supporter Jim Bamford said: “We welcome the decision by the South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to organise a large number of public meetings across the region on the need for increased funding,
South Yorkshire’s bus services are already in crisis, with unreliable services, routes cut and appalling weekend and evening timetables. Lack of government funding will make the
situation even worse.
"Without more money we face an end to the Zoom Beyond scheme for 18–21 year olds, increased child fares and evening and weekend services reduced to every two hours – and even more cuts in the future.
“We have launched the petition to enable passengers and would-be passengers to demonstrate their support for the demand for fair treatment for our region.”
The petition states: “A restored and transformed bus network will help level up for local businesses, fight the climate emergency and support us all through the costs of living crisis.”
It calls for a fair funding deal from the government to restore the bus network to the level of 2022 and transform it into a public service by and for the people of South Yorkshire.
Fran Postlethwaite, BBSY convenor, said: “Until 1986, South Yorkshire was renowned for its cheap and reliable bus services.
“Since deregulation fares have risen, services have been cut, and reliability declined.
“This has resulted in fewer job opportunities, restricted access to education and training, thousands of missed hospital appointments and reduced opportunities for leisure pursuits
especially in the evenings and on Sundays. Many rural areas have no service at all, and even in our towns and cities many communities have lost their connection to the outside
world.”
She went on: “The viability of businesses and communities is threatened. Thirty per cent of our population have no access to a private vehicle. If we are serious about levelling up, we must provide a reliable bus service.
“The climate emergency requires a major shift to public transport, so good bus services are vital.”
And concluded: “Westminster leaders have the money and power to make this happen. This is why we want thousands of people in South Yorkshire to tell the government we must not continue on this spiral of decline.”
The petition can be signed by going online and visiting: megaphone.org.uk/petitions/fairfunding.
Paper copies are also available by emailing [email protected] or by texting to 07837 996888.
Better Buses South Yorkshire is holding a rally for fair funding on Saturday October 7 at 11.30 am in Fitzalan Square in Sheffield. There will also be street theatre, songs and speeches followed by a march through the city centre.