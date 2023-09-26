Petition launched to restore and revamp rundown Doncaster BMX bike track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The track in Doncaster’s Hexthorpe Flatts park has fallen into disrepair in recent years – and now a local community campaigner is behind a petition to get the facility restored.

Aprille Fenn said: "As a member of this community, I am deeply saddened by the current state of our once-thriving BMX track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This neglected area used to be a hub for young riders, providing them with an outlet for their energy and a place to foster their passion for extreme sports.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A petition has been launched to revamp a rundown Doncaster BMX track.

"Unfortunately, over the years, this valuable asset has fallen into disrepair and has been left abandoned.

"It was not only a source of entertainment but also a place where friendships were forged and skills were honed.

"However, it breaks my heart to see that today's generation is deprived of such opportunities. With no dedicated youth centres or recreational spaces available nearby, our local youth lack safe environments where they can engage in physical activities while nurturing their talents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is calling on a number of local groups and organisations to get behind the campaign, and a petition, which you can sign HERE has already attracted more than 100 signatures.

She said the track will “breathe life back into the community” and added: “We urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action in rebuilding the derelict BMX track.

"By doing so, we can provide numerous benefits for both individuals and society as a whole.”

“A revitalised BMX track will encourage young people to engage in outdoor activities rather than being sedentary indoors. Regular exercise is crucial for maintaining good health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Extreme sports like BMX riding require discipline, perseverance, and determination – qualities that translate into other areas of life such as education or career pursuits.

"The rebuilt BMX track will serve as a meeting point for like-minded individuals who share common interests while fostering camaraderie and a sense of belonging within our community and it will attract visitors from neighbouring areas, potentially increasing footfall in local businesses such as cafes, shops, and hotels.”