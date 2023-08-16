Petition launched to reinstate former Doncaster journalist suspended by newspaper

Reporter Robert Sutcliffe, who began his career in Doncaster, has been suspended by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, prompting Kirklees Council member Bernard McGuin to start a petition calling for publisher Reach plc to reverse its decision.

According to newspaper industry website Hold The Front Page, neither Reach nor Robert have revealed the reason for his suspension, although it comes after the latter made openly critical remarks about his bosses on Twitter, claiming they had “tried to stop” him publishing a story about an inquest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, he also posted tweets making personal remarks about both Examiner editor Wayne Ankers and head of news Faye Preston, HTFP said.

Former Doncaster Advertiser editor Robert Sutcliffe has been suspended - with a petition calling for his reinstatement.

The website reported: “It is understood he was asked to delete the tweets, but refused to do so.”

Councillor McGuin, a Conservative who represents Huddersfield’s Almondbury ward, had received 25 signatures for his petition as of yesterday.

Explaining his campaign, he wrote: “As a resident of Huddersfield, I am deeply saddened by the recent decision made by Reach plc to suspend Robert Sutcliffe’s employment with the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had the privilege of reading Robert Sutcliffe’s articles for years, and I cannot emphasize enough how much his work has meant to me and many others in Huddersfield. His dedication, professionalism, and genuine passion for local reporting have made him an integral part of our town’s fabric.

“Robert has always been kind and fair in his reporting, ensuring that stories involving local councillors from all parties are accurately represented. His commitment to unbiased journalism is commendable and greatly appreciated by both politicians and residents alike.”

Cllr McGuin added: “It is evident that Robert Sutcliffe’s reinstatement is vital to preserving the integrity and quality of local reporting in Huddersfield.

“His absence has already been felt deeply within our community, leaving us longing for his unique perspective and insightful storytelling.”

Robert began his career editing the Doncaster Advertiser before moving to work at the Barnsley Chronicle, the Bradford Telegraph & Argus and then serving as the Calderdale reporter for the Yorkshire Post for 11 years. He joined the Examiner in 2012.