Petition launched to protect care leavers in memory of Doncaster woman who took own life

A petition to help people who leave childhood care into their later years has been launched in memory of a Doncaster woman who took her own life.

Poppy Waterhouse, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age and grew up in care, sadly took her own life at the age of 24 in 2020 after struggling to cope with the challenges of living outside the care system.

On what would have been Poppy’s 30th birthday, her friend Sarah Thompson has launched a petition calling for Poppy’s Law – calling for support for care leavers to be extended to the age of 35.

Said Sarah: “We remember her not only as a beloved friend who faced the world with strength but also as someone who, like so many who grew up in care, encountered barriers long after leaving it.

"To honour her memory, I’m launching a campaign to extend priority service access for care-experienced individuals until at least age 35 - a proposal we’re calling Poppy’s Law.

“Poppy’s story highlights a harsh reality. Care leavers are often left to navigate life’s challenges without a stable support network or priority access to vital services like healthcare, mental health support, and housing.

"These needs don’t disappear when a young person turns 18 or 25, yet support often does. Poppy’s Law seeks to bridge this gap and provide extended assistance through a time when many are still finding their footing.”

The goal is to have Poppy’s Law written into the Children Act, to ensure every care-experienced individual has the right to these essential services up to age 35.

Added Sarah: “This change will create a lifeline that grows with them, reducing the risks of crisis, homelessness, or tragic outcomes that happen far too often when support fades prematurely.

This campaign isn’t just about policy; it’s about preventing loss and building a safety net that stays with care leavers when they need it most.

Born in 1994, Poppy faced numerous challenges from the beginning.

Said Sarah: “However, her spirit shone brightly through it all. Despite her physical limitations, she was known for her warmth, creativity, and an infectious laugh that could brighten anyone's day.

"Poppy was not just a survivor of her circumstances; she was a fighter who navigated life with determination and hope.

"Growing up in the care system, Poppy encountered a world that often overlooked her abilities and potential.

"As she transitioned into adulthood, the support systems that had once provided her with a sense of safety began to diminish when she turned 18.

"Despite her resilience, Poppy struggled to find stable housing and access vital services, often feeling lost in a society that seemed to forget her and others like her."

On 19 November 2020, at the age of 25, Poppy’s life took a tragic turn.

After battling mental health challenges exacerbated by the trauma of her childhood, her cerebral palsy, and the lack of continued support, she made the heartbreaking decision to end her life.

Said Sarah: “Her passing sent shockwaves through her community and highlighted the urgent need for change in how society supports care-experienced individuals, especially those with disabilities.

"Poppy’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the gaps that exist in services for those who have grown up in care. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who loved her and in the mission to create meaningful reforms to protect and support other young people facing similar struggles.

"Poppy’s life may have been cut short, but her impact is far-reaching. Through Poppy’s Law, we hope to honor her memory by creating a better future for care leavers everywhere.”

You can find full details about the petition and sign it HERE