News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Petition against Balby housing development featuring elderly care block receives 51 signatures

Plans for a new housing development in a Doncaster suburb have led to locals forming a petition in opposition.
By Shannon Mower
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:35 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Next week, councillors will decide whether to approve plans for 94 homes, including an apartment block of elderly care homes, in Balby.

The proposed development would be situated on land on the north east side of Sandford Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster Council has recommended that the planning committee approve the application, despite a local petition against the proposal gaining 51 signatures.

A map of the development site. Credit: Doncaster CouncilA map of the development site. Credit: Doncaster Council
A map of the development site. Credit: Doncaster Council
Most Popular

Several reasons for opposition were listed, including loss of habitat, drainage issues, fly-tipping hotspots nearby, and potential negative impacts of construction.

Concerns were also raised over the site being cleared before the application was brought to the planning committee.

According to contributors, the construction site being inadequately secured has led to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area.

One letter was received in support of the application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, the site will contain 38 regular detached and semi-detached dwellings of mixed size.

It will then include 43 apartments in a three-storey building, and thirteen semi-detached bungalows with extra care facilities.

These have been designed for people over the age of 55 to live with any individual additional needs met.

The apartment block will contain a residents’ lounge and scooter facilities for residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All properties have been listed as 100 percent affordable, with the majority being available for rent.

The council has acknowledged that the plans will not achieve 10 percent biodiversity net gain as usually recommended.

Councillors will vote whether to approve the plan on Tuesday, September 19.

Related topics:PetitionDoncasterDoncaster CouncilCouncillors