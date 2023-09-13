Petition against Balby housing development featuring elderly care block receives 51 signatures

Watch more videos on Shots!

Next week, councillors will decide whether to approve plans for 94 homes, including an apartment block of elderly care homes, in Balby.

The proposed development would be situated on land on the north east side of Sandford Road.

Doncaster Council has recommended that the planning committee approve the application, despite a local petition against the proposal gaining 51 signatures.

A map of the development site. Credit: Doncaster Council

Several reasons for opposition were listed, including loss of habitat, drainage issues, fly-tipping hotspots nearby, and potential negative impacts of construction.

Concerns were also raised over the site being cleared before the application was brought to the planning committee.

According to contributors, the construction site being inadequately secured has led to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area.

One letter was received in support of the application.

If approved, the site will contain 38 regular detached and semi-detached dwellings of mixed size.

It will then include 43 apartments in a three-storey building, and thirteen semi-detached bungalows with extra care facilities.

These have been designed for people over the age of 55 to live with any individual additional needs met.

The apartment block will contain a residents’ lounge and scooter facilities for residents.

All properties have been listed as 100 percent affordable, with the majority being available for rent.

The council has acknowledged that the plans will not achieve 10 percent biodiversity net gain as usually recommended.