Pet rabbits spotted on the loose on a Doncaster road
These two fluffy bunnies were spotted on the road this morning in the Adwick / Woodlands area – does anyone know who their owner might be?
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:36 am
Gavin Bull posted on social media: “Came across two rabbits which are loose in the Adwick/ woodlands area on Doncaster lane – someone will be missing these !
Unfortunately I was walking for my train to go to work otherwise would have rescued them
They were seen on Princess Street and Woodlands going down to Doncaster Lane.