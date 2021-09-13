Pet rabbits spotted on the loose on a Doncaster road

These two fluffy bunnies were spotted on the road this morning in the Adwick / Woodlands area – does anyone know who their owner might be?

By Kev Rogers
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:36 am
Two pet rabbits spotted in the road in Doncaster this morning.

Gavin Bull posted on social media: “Came across two rabbits which are loose in the Adwick/ woodlands area on Doncaster lane – someone will be missing these !

Unfortunately I was walking for my train to go to work otherwise would have rescued them

They were seen on Princess Street and Woodlands going down to Doncaster Lane.