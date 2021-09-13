Pet rabbits spotted on the loose on a Doncaster road

Two pet rabbits spotted in the road in Doncaster this morning.

Gavin Bull posted on social media: “Came across two rabbits which are loose in the Adwick/ woodlands area on Doncaster lane – someone will be missing these !

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately I was walking for my train to go to work otherwise would have rescued them