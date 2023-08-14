News you can trust since 1925
Perseid meteor shower: Only the lucky ones caught the amazing night sky display

If you saw the Perseid meteor shower in the night sky over Doncaster this weekend you were one of the lucky ones.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST

The sight is one of the highlights of the year for many sky gazers.

Photorgapher Danny Gregory @Dgphotography1986 didn’t capture the shower but did take some fabulous photos of the stars in all their glory.

These images were shot over Cantley at around 12.15am Sunday morning.

If you managed to grab a picture of the Perseid meteor shower why not send in your pictures?

