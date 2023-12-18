‘Perfect’ dog facing second Christmas in rescue because no-one wants to adopt him

Staff at an RSPCA animal centre in Doncaster are asking Santa to grant them their Christmas wish - a new home for their longest-staying dog.

Nine-year-old crossbreed Zeke has spent over 600 days at two RSPCA rehoming centres but is still waiting to be chosen, despite being described as the ‘perfect dog’ because of his friendly and loveable nature.

He came into rescue through no fault of his own in April last year, spending a year at the RSPCA’s Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester.

Sadly he received little interest there from potential adopters and the decision was made to transfer Zeke 70 miles north to the charity’s Doncaster, Rotherham & District Branch centre in Bawtry to see if he had more luck finding a home there.

Zeke has spent over 600 days at two RSPCA centres in Doncaster and Leicester.

Sadly Zeke has continued to be overlooked at the South Yorkshire centre too - possibly because of his advancing years - and staff now fear he’ll be spending his second Christmas in kennels.

Team leader Daniel Cartwright said: “Zeke was known as ‘Good Boy Zeke’ amongst our colleagues at Woodside and he’s now become a firm favourite with everyone here at Doncaster. He’s a sweet, older gentleman who thinks he’s a lap dog and he absolutely loves fuss and affection.

“He thoroughly enjoys going out on walks, playing with his toys and eating treats. He really is the perfect dog, and his new family will be rewarded with a great sofa snuggler and a wonderful companion.

“We’re at a bit of a loss as to why he’s being overlooked, although we think his age might be a reason and the fact people are thinking more carefully about taking on a pet in the current financial climate.

“We work closely with other centres to give animals the best possible chance of finding a home. Two of our long-stay dogs that were transferred to Woodside Animal Centre when Zeke came to us have thankfully been adopted, but sadly he’s still waiting.

"Everyone here hopes Zeke will find a much-deserved home in his golden years and we’d urge people to get in touch if they’re interested in adopting him or help us by spreading the word and sharing his story.”

Zeke is good on the lead and while he still enjoys being out and about, he likes to take life at his own pace. Staff says he’s an extremely affectionate dog who’s never too far from you and is always quick to come over for a fuss or a cuddle.

Although he’s said to have ‘aged gracefully’ and is still very much full of life, Zeke would prefer a more laid-back lifestyle where he can take life at his own pace as the only dog in the house.

He could live with children aged 16+ that will understand when he might not be in the mood to play or simply wants a moment to himself.

Interested in adopting Zeke? Then find out more about how to apply for him via the centre’s website https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/doncaster-rotherham-and-district-branch/findapet/details/ZEKE/BSA2121355/rehome.