In Sheffield, there are two ways to pick up your Christmas pudding for the year – buy it, or earn it by running six miles.

Loxley Valley’s best-loved fun run is back to offer 3,000 runners the chance to take in its picturesque route and pick up its signature prize for taking prize – a Christmas pudding.

The Percy Pud race in 2019 in Loxley Valley. The Percy Pud 2022 is now open for entries - but places are going fast! Pic Steve Ellis

If that’s not enough, this year’s prizes are more illustrious than ever, as every contestant will also take home a green-and-black Percy Pud beanie.

But, if previous years are anything to go by, those 3,000 places will hard fought over.

In fact, organisers have now revealed how, when the race opened for entries last year at 5pm, 40,000 people were on the race’s website vying for for one of the 3,000 places, which briefly caused the server to crash.

How can I get a place in the Percy Pud 2022 race?

This year's prize will include a Percy Pud beanie - and, of course, the iconic large Christmas pudding for all contestants.

This year’s Percy Pud will take place on Sunday, December 4, starting at 9.30am, in Loxley Valley.

Entries opened on September 15, and places are going fast.

Readers can gain entry by either going on the Steel City Striders Facebook page, where they will see the post from Race Director Richard Dunk.

Then, click on the link on that post or go to the the Steel City Striders website at www.steelcitystriders.co.uk and click the link (shown below).

Two contestants with their prizes after the finish line at the Percy Pud. Picture by Ian Eyre

Organisers say 2,000 people entered in the race yesterday in the first six hours, so act fast if you want a place.

Organisers have also asked runners to avoid Glastonbury ticket tactics and not to join the queue on multiple devices, as this will not help and will only slow their systems down.

This year all finishers and volunteer helpers will receive a large Christmas pudding a Percy Pud Beanie.

This year’s Percy Pud will be its 29th year running.