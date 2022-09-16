Percy Pud 2022: World famous Sheffield 10k Christmas race open for entries
Sheffield’s world-famous Percy Pud 10k charity race is open for entries for its 2022 fun run.
In Sheffield, there are two ways to pick up your Christmas pudding for the year – buy it, or earn it by running six miles.
Loxley Valley’s best-loved fun run is back to offer 3,000 runners the chance to take in its picturesque route and pick up its signature prize for taking prize – a Christmas pudding.
If that’s not enough, this year’s prizes are more illustrious than ever, as every contestant will also take home a green-and-black Percy Pud beanie.
But, if previous years are anything to go by, those 3,000 places will hard fought over.
In fact, organisers have now revealed how, when the race opened for entries last year at 5pm, 40,000 people were on the race’s website vying for for one of the 3,000 places, which briefly caused the server to crash.
How can I get a place in the Percy Pud 2022 race?
This year’s Percy Pud will take place on Sunday, December 4, starting at 9.30am, in Loxley Valley.
Entries opened on September 15, and places are going fast.
Readers can gain entry by either going on the Steel City Striders Facebook page, where they will see the post from Race Director Richard Dunk.
Then, click on the link on that post or go to the the Steel City Striders website at www.steelcitystriders.co.uk and click the link (shown below).
Organisers say 2,000 people entered in the race yesterday in the first six hours, so act fast if you want a place.
Organisers have also asked runners to avoid Glastonbury ticket tactics and not to join the queue on multiple devices, as this will not help and will only slow their systems down.
This year all finishers and volunteer helpers will receive a large Christmas pudding a Percy Pud Beanie.
This year’s Percy Pud will be its 29th year running.
The event, presented by the Steel City Striders Running Club and UP & Running Sheffield, has been on the go since 1993, meaning next year will be its 30th anniversary.