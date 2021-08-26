People's Postcode Lottery win for five Doncaster neighbours

Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with one of the Harworth winners cheque

The Nottinghamshire postcode, DN11, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Tuesday, August 24. Four neighbours on the street pocketed £30,000 each with a fifth lucky neighbour netting an incredible £60,000 playing with two tickets.

The winners were either unavailable to collect their prize cheques or chose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “I’m over the moon for our five winners in Harworth. A massive congratulations and I hope they celebrate tonight and enjoy spending the cash.”

Everyday throughout the August draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Justice Trust. Through regular grant funding, the trust supports charities and good causes whose purpose is to improve lives by delivering justice, human rights and equality. Funded charities include Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Liberty.