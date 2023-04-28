People with sight loss can treasure memories of the Coronation forever with braille souvenir programme

RNIB Newsagent has produced a special commemorative guide to celebrate the historic occasion on Saturday 6 May, when Her Majesty Camilla, The Queen Consort will also be crowned.

The Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey, and will be followed by a weekend of special events.

The guide takes you through all the longstanding traditions and pageantry of the Coronation ceremony itself and, as Their Majesties want to encourage people to mark the occasion with friends, families and their communities, it also has information on how you can enjoy events such as the Coronation Big Lunches and the Big Help Out.

The special souvenir programme

The commemorative guide also takes a look back at the lives of King Charles III and Camilla, The Queen Consort, as well as reflecting on the Coronation of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 70 years ago – for which the RNIB also produced a special braille Coronation programme.

Racheal Jarvis, Senior Editor at RNIB Newsagent, said: “RNIB Newsagent is delighted to provide a Coronation programme in accessible formats, so that everyone can be involved and follow the events of such an historic occasion.”

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort is available in braille (order number DUP0003655), human-voice DAISY audio (DUP0003656) and 16pt large print (DUP0003657).

It is available to order via the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 and online at www.rnib.org.uk/the-coronation-of-his-majesty-king-charles-iii-her-majesty-the-queen-consort-94240 priced at £3.50.

RNIB is able to offer this essential service for blind and partially sighted people thanks to generous donations from the public.

To donate and help us continue to deliver vital services like these, please visit the website www.rnib.org.uk, or call the RNIB helpline which is on 0303 123 9999.

For more information about RNIB Newsagent which provides hundreds of magazines and newspapers in accessible formats, visit www.rnib.org.uk/living-with-sight-loss/independent-living/reading-and-books/newsagent/