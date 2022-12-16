People are paying £50 to cuddle cows at a Doncaster farm to boost their mood

McNeils Mill in Trumfleet is offering the unique experience where visitors pay £50 at a time to cuddle up to livestock.

The trend originated in the Netherlands, where it is called koeknuffelen and it is said that hugging the cows can boost happiness and reduce stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm has recently sold out of its hour-long sessions, which have been said to reduce stress and encourage positivity.

A Doncaster farm is offering people the chance to cuddle cows to relieve stress. (Photo: McNeill's Mill).

They even have Christmas vouchers on offer for close-up encounters, giving people the opportunity to feed, brush and embrace some of the members of its pedigree British Blondes herd.

Farmer Kate McNeil told The Sun: 'We thought there are always people who would like to get up close to a cow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The experience helps people to boost their endorphins and make themselves feel great

'It really is quite therapeutic, creates those feel-good endorphins, the warmth of the body and the hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'We have experienced show cows that are used to being stroked, brushed and cuddled.'

The cow-cuddling craze originated in the Netherlands, where it is called koeknuffelen. The pastime came to existence over a decade ago, and is now part of a wider Dutch movement to bring people closer to nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving the animal a backrub, reclining against them or even getting licked is said to be all part of the experience.

It is said the experience can boost oxytocin in people, the hormone released in social bonding.

Advertisement Hide Ad