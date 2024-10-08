People across Doncaster urged to add defibrillator sites to nationwide network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses, shops and members of the public in Doncaster are being urged to add the location of the city’s defibrillators to a life-saving nationwide network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defib Finder, which is powered and funded by the British Heart Foundation, allows people to find their nearest heart health device.

Doncaster Pubwatch wants to help promote the locations of defibrillators in the city centre as well as getting the national database up to date with locations of Doncaster units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defib Finder, which you can find HERE is intended to help people find the devices – but people are urged to call 999 in an emergency.

People across Doncaster are being urged to upload details of defibrillator locations across Doncaster.

The information on the site is taken from The Circuit: the National Defibrillator Network which is also funded and managed by the British Heart Foundation.

A spokesperson for The Circuit said: “The moment someone has a cardiac arrest, the clock starts ticking.

"Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces their chances of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But many defibrillators are never used because emergency services don’t know where they are or how to access them.

“This is where The Circuit comes in.

“The Circuit – the national defibrillator network, provides the NHS ambulance services with vital information about defibrillators across the UK so that in those crucial moments after a cardiac arrest, they can be accessed quickly to help save lives.

“That’s why we urgently need you to register your defibrillator today.”

Defibrillators can be registered at the website HERE where you can find details of all Doncaster’s currently registered defibrillators as well as those across the UK.