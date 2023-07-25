News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Julian Sands’ cause of death confirmed
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Pedal and paddle power for Doncaster’s new sport development officer

A new sport development officer has joined Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) and his first mission is to expand participation in two key sports; table tennis and cycling.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST

Reece Goodwin, from Rotherham, has joined DCLT from Sheffield Children’s Hospital where he worked as an Exercise and Physical Activity Therapist and brings with him five years of experience as a PE sports coach. He also has a degree in Sports Development and Coaching.

The Sports Development Officer is a new role for DCLT and is part of the Trusts ambition to provide even more opportunities for people from across Doncaster to get active and get involved in physical activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reece said: “I am really looking forward to making a difference in the City of Doncaster and cannot wait to increase the opportunities for more people to get involved in all sports. Getting started with a focus on cycling and table tennis will be great for people in the borough.”

Reece GoodwinReece Goodwin
Reece Goodwin
Most Popular

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at DCLT said: “Reece is a welcome addition to our team. He is full of enthusiasm and will make a real difference to the activities on offer for people from across the region.

“He is very active himself and trains several times a week in athletics, once ranking 19th in his age group in the T36 category in the world!

“His dedication and commitment to athletics is something that we are already seeing from him in his new role, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can achieve.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For further information on DCLT and the activities on offer visit www.dclt.co.uk

Related topics:DoncasterSheffield Children's HospitalRotherham