Reece Goodwin, from Rotherham, has joined DCLT from Sheffield Children’s Hospital where he worked as an Exercise and Physical Activity Therapist and brings with him five years of experience as a PE sports coach. He also has a degree in Sports Development and Coaching.

The Sports Development Officer is a new role for DCLT and is part of the Trusts ambition to provide even more opportunities for people from across Doncaster to get active and get involved in physical activities.

Reece said: “I am really looking forward to making a difference in the City of Doncaster and cannot wait to increase the opportunities for more people to get involved in all sports. Getting started with a focus on cycling and table tennis will be great for people in the borough.”

Reece Goodwin

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at DCLT said: “Reece is a welcome addition to our team. He is full of enthusiasm and will make a real difference to the activities on offer for people from across the region.

“He is very active himself and trains several times a week in athletics, once ranking 19th in his age group in the T36 category in the world!

“His dedication and commitment to athletics is something that we are already seeing from him in his new role, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can achieve.”

