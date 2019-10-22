Paul Chuckle offered role in a touring musical, he reveals at opening of Children’s Air Ambulance charity shop in Doncaster
Paul Chuckle has told how he was offered a role in a touring musical.
He said: “I was offered to play granddad in Little Miss Sunshine, on tour as a musical. But I turned it down because it’s not really me, that.”
Paul revealed his latest plans as he opened the new Children’s Air Ambulance charity shop at Thorne Road Retail Park in Edenthorpe, Doncaster.
He has become an ambassador for the charity, which has one of its helicopters based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. He was introduced do the charity by his showbiz friend Adam Woodyatt, better known as EastEnders’ Ian Beale.
He opened the facility, which also includes a cafe, along with Doncaster’s deputy civic mayor Coun Paul Wray.
This charity superstore has created 21 new jobs as well as volunteering opportunities. People interested in helping should email volunteering@theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999 and specify Doncaster Superstore as the location for volunteering.
The charity transports children between hospitals when they need specialist treatment at another site, and receives no Government funding.
Each mission costs around £1,700.
The comedy star is also set to perform in pantomime this Christmas, at the Bradford Alhambra, in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Paul said he thought laughing was better for your heath than any medication.
He said: “Lots of things make me laugh. I often think funny things, and I just laugh myself. You’ve got to laugh in life. It’s a hard life and lots of bad things happen. Try and enjoy yourself and laugh. Barry always loved making people laugh. That’s why he wanted to work until he died, which he more or less did.”
“And another big thing is never regret anything you’ve ever done in life.”