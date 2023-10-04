Patients at Doncaster hospice to benefit from equipment bought by family in memory of their loved one

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the death of Carolyn Allinson, her family donated £644 to St John’s Hospice after her funeral, which has been used to purchase specialist moving and handling equipment to support patients with their mobility, to say thank you to the team for the care she received in the Inpatient Unit in January 2023.

Carolyn’s son Nathan Allinson said: “We wanted to say thank you for the care, treatment, and utmost professionalism the whole St John’s Hospice Team showed to Mum, they made her final few days as comfortable as possible and provided wonderful follow-up support for us as a family.

“Due to the wonderful experience we received, albeit one we didn’t wish to have, we felt the collection made at mum’s funeral should be given to them.

Nathan Allinson is pictured (centre) with his family presenting his equipment donation to the St John’s Hospice Team.

“After liaising with the team, we agreed to purchase an Atlas Turner and associated equipment to support patients at the Hospice.”

He added: “Mum worked in the NHS at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as a Secretary in the MRI Department for just under three years and enjoyed looking out for people in her job. She would have really appreciated that this donation was going towards supporting patients with their care.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “This is state-of-the-art equipment is designed to support patients from a seated to standing position comfortably and safely and will make a huge difference every day within the Hospice.

“We are extremely grateful to Nathan and his family for their kind and generous support.”