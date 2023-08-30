Air traveller Josh Pattison is keen to hear from the pair who were scheduled to be on a flight from Malaga to Bristol on Monday night.

Thousands of air passengers have been left stranded abroad and forking out for hotels and new flights after a glitch disrupted air traffic control across the UK on Bank Holiday Monday.

Said Josh: “I’m trying to locate two girls from Doncaster that were on a flight to Bristol at 12am from Malaga to see if they boarded the plane.

Passengers have been caught up in flights chaos after an air traffic control glitch.

"They had already had a flight cancelled to Manchester in the afternoon.

"Ages - late teens, early twenties. They had been staying in Marbella for the long weekend. I do not know if they boarded the flight as they did not have a specific seat they had to board after the rest of the passengers.

“I just want to make sure they’re OK as they had been in the airport from 2pm and expected to board the flight at 12am.

"I was with them boarding and had spent time with them in the airport before departure but did not get their names.

"Can anyone help? Someone in Doncaster must know who they are to get in touch with them and then if they want to get in touch with me to find out what happened it gives them the option to do so.

Thousands of passengers faced a nightmare Bank Holiday Monday, with many left stuck abroad and in the UK.

Some people slept on airport floors or in makeshift beds, while many scrambled to rebook flights.

Passengers reported being left out of pocket after arranging alternative transport and accommodation following the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights on Monday.

The delays and cancellations continued into Tuesday despite the air traffic control issue being fixed as the disruption had left planes and pilots out of place.