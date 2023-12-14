Party time for Jennie as one of city's oldest residents celebrates 100th birthday

One of Doncaster’s oldest residents will enjoy a party today as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

Jennie Conway will be surrounded by family and friends for the festivities at Balby’s Ivy Court nursing home, where she has lived for the last year as she marks her century in fine style.

Born on December 14, 1923 in South Shields in the north east of England, she left school at 14 and went to London to train as a cook at the School for the Blind.

She later moved to Ellesmere College in Cheshire as a cook where she met her future husband Dan.

Jennie Conway is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

The pair married and moved back to South Shields so Jennie would be near her mother and two brothers while Dan was serving in the Army.

The couple had six children – five boys and one girl – and in 1955 they moved to Scawthorpe in Doncaster for Dan to get work in the pits.

Jennie also had a brother who was presented with the military medal for bravery in the field and she helped her other brother raise his three children after he was widowed.

She has always been there to help raise her family which includes 20 grandchildren, numerous great, great grandchildren.

Ann Conway said: “She has always been a strong and loving presence in all her family’s lives.

“She enjoyed a very active social life, playing darts, dancing and joining many clubs and was very well respected in the community.

"She has wicked sense of humour and loves to talk, telling stories from the past and loves a good sing song.”

And she has also seen a fair bit of the globe during her 100 years.

Added Ann: “She has enjoyed many holidays with her family – Europe, Canada several times and also travelling to Australia for her grandson’s wedding where she was guest of honour.

"She lived independently until 2022 but due to failing health has now moved to Ivy Court in Balby where she is very popular with residents and staff.