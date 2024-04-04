Party In The Park: Popular Doncaster show axed for second year in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Party In The Park event attracts hundreds of visitors to Sprotbrough each summer for an afternoon and evening of food and drink, stalls, games and live entertainment.

Last year’s event was pulled at the eleventh hour due to the weather – and now this year’s event has also fallen victim due to “personal circumstances,” a spokesman for organisers Sprotbrough Scouts said.

Posting the cancellation on Facebook, a spokesman said: “We are sad to announce that the Party in the Park will not be going ahead this year due to personal circumstances/commitments of the current team.

“However, it could happen in 2025 if a new team from the Scouting community or even local community would like to come forward and offer support.

“If you would be interested in making this happen next year, please message and we will be in touch. The current team are more than happy to help and advise any future volunteers moving forward.

“I personally would say it is a fantastic experience, where you get to meet new people, learn and gain new skills. The satisfaction of providing an enjoyable evening for the families and all within the community along with the funds raised for our scouts group makes it all worthwhile.”

Last July, strong winds and torrential rain forced the event to be shelved, with organisers saying it would have been ‘unsafe’ to press ahead with the festival.

At the time, Ken Smith, chairman of the 67th Doncaster Scouts, Sprotbrough, which helps to organise the annual carnival, said: “The decision to cancel was simply based upon the great British 'summer' weather conspiring against us to make it unsafe for the event to continue.

“The safety of everyone, including the public and the volunteers could not be risked.

He added: “Trying to erect a huge marquee and then run an event when the winds were so violently gusting, and higher wind speeds were forecast for the evening was simply a risk too far.