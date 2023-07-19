Party In The Park: Decision to axe popular Doncaster show due to weather 'gut-wrenching,' say organisers

The annual Party In The Park event was due to take place in Sprotbrough’s New Lane Park on Saturday, with hundreds expected to enjoy an afternoon and evening of food and drink, stalls, games and live entertainment.

But strong winds and torrential rain forced the event to be shelved, with organisers saying it would have been ‘unsafe’ to press ahead with this year’s festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Smith, chairman of the 67th Doncaster Scouts, Sprotbrough, which helps to organise the annual carnival, said: “The decision to cancel was simply based upon the great British 'summer' weather conspiring against us to make it unsafe for the event to continue.

Stormy weather forced the cancellation of this year's Party In The Park in Doncaster.

“The safety of everyone, including the public and the volunteers could not be risked.

“The Party in the Park 2022 was such a huge success with many people reluctant to leave the park when it finished last year.

"That makes the gut wrenching decision we had no alternative to make, all the more disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Trying to erect a huge marquee and then run an event when the winds were so violently gusting, and higher wind speeds were forecast for the evening was simply a risk too far.

“I feel so sad for the small group of volunteers who have spent several months of their own free time organising this year's PITP. Unless you have done something like this you will probably have no idea about the myriad of details that have to be aligned to put on such an event. I would like to thank them all and commiserate with them.

“Secondly my thanks go to the fantastic people from the village who turned up from 9am on Saturday to help put up the marquee.

"Without them there would have been no chance to put on the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the rain and the wind, with occasional sunshine patches, they worked fantastically for nearly eight hours with no PITP as a reward.

"These people gave up their free time for what is usually a Saturday morning to set up the event, but stayed all day to pack up and return everything to the storage. I thank you all so very much.

“I will finish on a brighter note and say how heartened I have been by the supportive comments I have seen on social media. They are very much appreciated.