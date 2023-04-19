News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
48 minutes ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
50 minutes ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
2 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
2 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Part of popular Doncaster park 'off limits' after rough sleepers set up camp

Concern has been raised after a group of rough sleepers set up camp in a popular Doncaster park.

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:18 BST

The group has set up tents in Sandall Park in recent days – with Doncaster Council reportedly notified about the issue.

One concerned resident told the Free Press: “The rough sleepers have taken it over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is off limits to park users.”

Rough sleepers have set up camp inside Sandall Park's Quiet Garden.Rough sleepers have set up camp inside Sandall Park's Quiet Garden.
Rough sleepers have set up camp inside Sandall Park's Quiet Garden.
Most Popular

Park users say the camp was initially limited to just one person, but others have arrived in recent days.

The group have set up camp in an area of the park known as The Quiet Garden where members of the public can relax and sit in gentle contemplation. The area is also used for outdoor fitness classes and was built on the side of the park's former miniature railway several years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2021, a group of travellers was moved on from the park after setting up camp and drawing complaints from park users over anti-social behaviour.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Council