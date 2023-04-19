Part of popular Doncaster park 'off limits' after rough sleepers set up camp
Concern has been raised after a group of rough sleepers set up camp in a popular Doncaster park.
The group has set up tents in Sandall Park in recent days – with Doncaster Council reportedly notified about the issue.
One concerned resident told the Free Press: “The rough sleepers have taken it over.
"It is off limits to park users.”
Park users say the camp was initially limited to just one person, but others have arrived in recent days.
The group have set up camp in an area of the park known as The Quiet Garden where members of the public can relax and sit in gentle contemplation. The area is also used for outdoor fitness classes and was built on the side of the park's former miniature railway several years ago.
In 2021, a group of travellers was moved on from the park after setting up camp and drawing complaints from park users over anti-social behaviour.