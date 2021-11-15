Park vigil to be held in Doncaster for female victims of domestic violence

The International Day For Elimination of Violence Against Women vigil will be held in Elmfield Park on November 25.

The community organised event will be held in the park where there have been a number of attacks, sexual assaults and rapes on women in recent years.

An organiser said: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 emerging data and reports from those on the front lines have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has intensified.

“This is the shadow pandemic growing amidst the COVID-19 crisis and we need a global collective effort to stop it.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to strain health services, essential services, such as domestic violence shelters and helplines, have reached capacity. More needs to be done to prioritise addressing violence against women.

The event, which will take place from 6.30pm, is supported by trade unions, Doncaster Trades Council, Phoenix WoMens Aid and Foodaware Doncaster to reflect, listen and hear the experiences of women and girls in Doncaster.

The statement added: “Violence against women and girls was brought to the forefront of the nation with the murder of Sarah Everard however, the exposure that brought a rightful outcry did not transfer into meaningful action by policy makers.

“As women, we know we have to take control of the situation and continue keeping the subject in the media.